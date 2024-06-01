Thousands Rally In Jakarta Protesting Israeli Operations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Jun 2 (NNN-ANTARA) – Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Jakarta yesterday, to protest Israeli operations on the Rafah refugee camp.
The demonstrators began assembling early in the morning, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Zionist slogans.
There were also calls for a boycott of brands that support Israel.
A total of 1,120 Police officers were deployed to maintain security during the rally.
Similar rallies also took place in other Indonesian cities, including Medan and Lampung. On the same day, Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, voiced criticism, during a working visit to Sumatra.– NNN-ANTARA
MENAFN01062024000200011047ID1108284910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.