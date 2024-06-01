Thousands Rally In Jakarta Protesting Israeli Operations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Jun 2 (NNN-ANTARA) – Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Jakarta yesterday, to protest Israeli operations on the Rafah refugee camp.

The demonstrators began assembling early in the morning, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Zionist slogans.

There were also calls for a boycott of brands that support Israel.

A total of 1,120 officers were deployed to maintain security during the rally.

Similar rallies also took place in other Indonesian cities, including Medan and Lampung. On the same day, Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, voiced criticism, during a working visit to Sumatra.– NNN-ANTARA