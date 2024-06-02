What Secret Plans Against Opposition Could Be Behind Pashinyan's Cool Behaviour?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Sometimes he is insulted, sometimes he is kicked out, andsometimes he is applauded by those who pretend to admire him. Thistrend, which is changing day after day, has already introduced anew face in Armenia - Bagrat Srbazan Galstanyan, someone who isalso known as an agent of the former Armenian oppositionleaders.

Is he a cleric or a political revolutionary? No one isinterested in this. The most interesting thing is the special“program' that he made or someone made for him to change life inArmenia.

The Armenian Archbishop, who raised all of Yerevan through hisTavush for the Motherland movement, has created a deep rift betweenthe government and the people in the country. As the saying goes,“A blunt knife is a higher cut risk than a sharp one”. AlthoughBagrat's reputation among the people was not enough at thebeginning, today his stubbornness is already starting to createserious risks for Pashinyan. But I wonder if this is really a riskaccording to Pashinyan, or is he deliberately creating conditionsfor it?







Much to public consternation, Pashinyan is silent for somereason. In addition to showing himself as an ultra-democrat, healso takes a cold approach to many problems that have arisen in thecountry. For example, in the north of Armenia, in the vicinity ofLori and Tavush, the consequences and the threat of an epidemicafter the flood that occurred last week have become a potentialthreat to the country. Today, about 300 people were evacuated fromthe area as a result of the destruction caused by the naturaldisaster. Another issue is the visits of the Armenian PrimeMinister to the provinces as if nothing had happened. He appears inpublic and tries to show that he is in high spirits. However, thesituation in Yerevan is completely different.

Nikol Pashinyan is in the mood to speed up the peace agreementwith Azerbaijan. He said this in his statement to the local pressin the parliament earlier in May.

"I can say that we have now experienced a significant change inthe climate, but it still does not mean that we have reached thefinish line; what remains is to sign [the peace treaty]."

In addition, Pashinyan said that he based his hopes on the stepsto be taken by the Azerbaijani government and hoped for resultsfrom the meetings of both foreign ministers in Alma-Ata.

Nevertheless, the church is completely against Pashinyan'sviews. They claim that Pashinyan unilaterally makes decisions infavour of Azerbaijan. However, until the Prague agreement and theAlma-Ata declaration, the opposition forces did not have thisopinion.

The opposition in the background, and Bagrat Srbazan in theforeground, have already gone so far as to demand Pashinyan'sresignation. Pashinyan's extra cold-blooded attitude raisesquestions about what kind of secret plan he might launch againstthe opposition, rather than his resignation.