Qatar, Egypt, US Call On Hamas, Israel To Finalise Biden's Gaza Truce Plan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As mediators in the ongoing discussions to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees, Qatar, the United States of America, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, jointly called on both Hamas and Israel to finalise the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024.

In a joint statement Saturday, they said: "These principles brought the demands of all parties together in a deal that serves multiple interests and will bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. This deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and ending the crisis."

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received a phone call Saturday from Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America Antony Blinken.

The phone conversation discussed the close strategic ties between Qatar and the United States and ways to support and strengthen them.

Both sides also discussed the gravity of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the latest developments with regards to the joint mediation efforts aimed at stopping the war in the Strip.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the mediation is working to achieve a permanent ceasefire that puts an end to the war.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also expressed the mediators' hopes that the parties would deal positively with the principles contained in the speech of US President Joe Biden, which include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas in the Gaza Strip, the release of detainees, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid into the Strip.

AFP adds: Israeli forces hammered Rafah in southern Gaza with tanks and artillery Saturday, hours after US President Joe Biden said Israel was offering a new roadmap towards a full ceasefire.

Shortly after Biden's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted his country would pursue the war until it had achieved all its aims.

Hamas, meanwhile, said it "views positively" the Israeli plan laid out by Biden.

In his first major address outlining a possible end to the nearly eight-month war, the US president said Israel's three-stage offer would begin with a six-week phase that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of Gaza.

It would also see the "release of a number of hostages" in exchange for "hundreds of Palestinian prisoners" held in Israeli jails.

Israel and the Palestinians would then negotiate for a lasting ceasefire, with the truce to continue so long as talks are ongoing, Biden said.

The US leader urged Hamas to accept the Israeli offer.

"It's time for this war to end, for the day after to begin," he said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the offer provides "a possible path out of the war's deadlock", while EU chief Ursula von der Leyen welcomed a "balanced and realistic" approach to end the bloodshed.

MENAFN01062024000067011011ID1108284934