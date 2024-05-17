Gaza Tops Agenda As Arab League Summit Kicked Off In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANAMA, May 17 (NNN-BNA) – The 33rd Arab League Summit kicked off in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, yesterday, to review various regional issues with the Gaza crisis as a leading agenda.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, chaired the summit, which covers regional political, economic, social, cultural, media and security topics.

In the opening session, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, whose country hosted the 32nd Arab Summit, handed the presidency of the summit to Bahrain.

The Saudi Crown Prince highlighted his country's support for forming a Palestinian state. He called on the international community to support efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's King called for an international conference for peace in the Middle East. He also supported the full recognition of the State of Palestine.

It is the first time that Bahrain hosts the Arab League Summit. Various topics will be discussed, including adopting comprehensive and sustainable peaceful solutions to end wars, settling conflicts and collaborating to build constructive and balanced Arab relations.– NNN-BNA

