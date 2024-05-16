SEXY Photos: Bengali Actress Madhumita Sarcar Flaunts Cleavage In Revealing Top During Racy Photoshoot; Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Madhumita Sarcar was just picked for a Hindi film. She is travelling to Mumbai for a workshop and language instruction. However, the actress stated that she did not wish to share anything about the film.



Madhumita Sarcar, the actress from Cheeni, appears to be going national. After years of working in the Bengali film and television business, the actress is now preparing to launch her career in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar is keeping an eye on the South Indian film industry, too.

Madhumita was just picked for a Hindi film. She is travelling to Mumbai for a workshop and language instruction. However, the actress said she did not wish to share anything about the film.

According to sources, Madhumita is travelling to Mumbai for a number of assignments. She has also been offered a Hindi-language web series.

In an interview with Anandabazar Online, she stated,“I got selected on the initial level. Now I have to audition. I might not get selected and hence I don't want to talk about anything right now.”'

Madhumita has always valued unique concepts when choosing a film. She explained, "I watch films in several languages. As a result, I'd like to work in such industries. Working in new languages is always challenging."

Will she now concentrate more on Bollywood? Madhumita smiled,“Never. There is arrogance in saying that 'I am leaving Bengal'. I can never say that. I will definitely work if I get a good offer.”

Madhumita also intends to target the South Indian industry. She has already appeared in a Telugu film. She claimed she was promised a big-budget Tamil film.

"However, nothing is verified yet. I will learn about them over time. "I will give my all," she responded.

