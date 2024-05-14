Katara, Lemana Sign Deal To Open Chapati & Karak Branch In Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Katara Investment Council announced that it has signed an agreement with Lemana Ventures Group to open a Chapati & Karak branch in Malaysia.

The signing was made in between Aspire Katara Investment Council Chairman, and Cultural Village Foundation, Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti; Lemana Ventures Group Chairman, Dato' Mehran Mohamed Saleh, and Bernas Company Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dato' Hazima Zainuddin.

The agreement will establish a new branch of Chapati & Karak in Malaysia, as this pioneering project is the first Qatari brand specialided in the field of food and beverages to be opened in Malaysia and the East Asia region.

Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti in a speech said:“the establishment of a new branch of Chapati & Karak Restaurant in Malaysia comes as a culmination of partnership and cooperation which is being held for the first time between Aspire Katara Investment and Lemana Ventures Sdn Bhd, in order to provide distinguished Qatari hospitality services, as Chapati and Karak have become one of the most famous Qatari brands in the field of food and beverages, thanks to the popular meal and favourite drink it provides, both for Qataris, Gulf nationals or tourists from around the world.”

He expressed his hope that this partnership will witness further development in order to provide investment opportunities in Asia in a way that serves joint cooperation in the field of culture, tourism and hospitality, adds more momentum to bilateral relations, and achieves added economic value that benefits peoples and societies.

“The launch of this project indicates the close relationship between the Qatari and Malaysian cultures at various levels. Today we are taking another step to enhance them, as you are aware of the richness and deep-rooted traditions of cooking and innovation that each of them possesses. This is in addition to our firm belief that foods and beverages of all kinds play a major role in building bridges of communication and rapprochement between peoples, allowing for greater exchange, the establishment of lasting relationships, and increased cultural appreciation and respect among all.”