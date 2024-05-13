Is Vaishnavi Gowda In Trouble? Kannada Actress Fined For Traffic Rule Violation; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vaishnavi Gowda has a large fan following due to her exceptional entertainment performance. She has increased in popularity and is now a household name in Kannada homes. The former Bigg Boss competitor usually makes headlines for her work or exceptional fashion sense. However, she is currently in the spotlight for her recent TV series, Seetha Rama, which is popular on Zee Kannada.

The police recently punished the actress for a driving offence described in her television series.

The event was brought

to light after a fan called Jayaprakash Ekkur from Mangaluru, Karnataka, protested about the 14th episode scene of the serial Seetha Rama. In the scenario, a figure

is shown

riding a two-wheeler without a helmet.

The complaint stated that this scenario sends a very incorrect message to society. Because of this,

he

has filed a complaint. Jayaprakash noted in his complaint that

strong

action should be taken

against the actress, serial director, and channel immediately. The complaint was filed to the Mangaluru City Police

Commissioner, highlighting the potential negative impact of such circumstances on the audience, which might encourage contempt for traffic regulations.

As a result, the commissioner sent the incident to the Mangaluru Traffic East Station for further inquiry. Following an investigation,

it was determined

that

the scene in issue was recorded

at Nandini Layout, Bengaluru.

On May 10, the Rajajinagar police station fined the actress and the vehicle owner involved in the incident Rs 500 apiece.

The serial's production manager also told regulators that future episodes will adhere to traffic rules.

This tragedy emphasises the significance of spreading awareness about road safety measures, namely the necessity of wearing helmets.

Seetha Rama is a Kannada drama television series that debuted on Zed Kannada on July 17, 2023. The programme is an official adaptation of the Zed Marathi television series Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. It stars Vaishnavi Gowda, Gagan Chinnappa, and Rithu Singh in the

key

parts. The supporting cast includes Pooja Lokesh, Mukhyamantri Chandru, and Ashok Sharma.