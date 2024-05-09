SBU Behind Drone Attack On Bashkortostan Refinery - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest attack that targeted the Gazprom Naftokhim Salavat refinery in Bashkortostan was an operation run by the SBU, Ukraine's Security Service.

That's according to Ukrinform's source in law enforcement.

"In Russia, the 'explosive' day of May 9 goes on. After the overnight blasts at two oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar area, this morning, a long-range drone 'paid a visit' to Bashkortostan, where it hit the Gazprom Naftokhim Salavat refinery. The drone hit a catalytic oil cracking system," the source told the agency.

Strikes ones more painful for Russia than Western sanctions - Foreign Affairs

The drone, said to be operated by the Security Service, set a historical record by covering a distance of 1,500 km before hitting the target.

Gazprom Naftokhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical production complexes in Russia. It specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, and other types of petroleum products.

"The SBU has once again proven that it has powerful technological solutions that help deliver painful blows to the enemy. This means that Russian refineries and oil depots operating serving the war machine cannot feel safe even in the deep rear," the informed source said.

As reported, overnight Thursday, May 9, Russian propaganda Telegram channels announced an attack by Ukrainian drones on an oil refinery in the village of Yurivka outside Anapa in Krasnodar area. The explosions rang out at around 02:00 and lasted until 03:00. Subsequently, local authorities confirmed the drone strike on the Slavyansk oil refinery.