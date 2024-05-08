IEC Academy Launches First Bootcamp On Standards, Conformity Assessments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first Bootcamp of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC Academy) is being launched on Tuesday 7th of May, in Jordan with sponsorship from the engineer Abeer Barakat Zuhair, Director General of the Jordanian Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO). The programme is designed for those working in standards, conformity assessment, and related fields in academia, and it will last for three days, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The engineer Zuhair expressed happiness in providing JSMO the opportunity to host the first bootcamp in collaboration with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC Academy), one of the capacity-building programmes. The event will extend over a period of three days, highlighting the principles of the international standardisation sector, steps for preparing international standards, and reviewing how international participation in the processes of issuing standards according to good practices and generally accepted international standardisation principles, the statement said.



The focus on the second day of the Bootcamp will be on the IEC conformity assessment programmes, their levels and classifications, and the solutions provided by each programme to suit the required purposes and other valuable topics in the field of conformity assessment that support confidence in the product.

Zuhair continued by saying that we are pleased with the partnerships established between IEC and JSMO along with between JSMO and the public and private sector who are represented on the Jordan National Committee of IEC. She remarked also that JSMO is fully ready to assist in developing and strengthening these relations, according to the statement.

