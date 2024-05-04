Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets DCO Chief In Gambia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al Yahya on Saturday on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit currently held in Gambia's capital Banjul.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to digital transformation and enhancing partnership between Kuwait, a DCO constituent member, and member states as well as framework of sharing expertise.

They also cover means of building capabilities in digital economy and information technology as well as enabling all member states to build digital economy and make use of technology for a digital future to serve sustainable development goals and meet desired aspirations. (pickup previous)

