Workers Support And Insurance Fund Executive Director Affirms Workers' Importance, Value In Building Societies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Workers Support and Insurance Fund (WSIF) will mark the International Workers Day in a bid to highlight the importance and value of workers and their key role in building societies.

Executive Director of the Workers Support and Insurance Fund, Kholoud Saif Al Kubaisi, hailed the Fund as a pioneering initiative as part of Qatar's labor market reforms, aimed at ensuring Qatar-based workers' physical and moral protection and support.

Established under Law No. (17) of 2018, the Fund has contributed, since its inception, to providing a financial safety network for workers in emergency situations, effectively supporting the improvement of their living conditions, and making great strides towards enhancing workers rights and providing a fair and safe work environment, Al Kubaisi said.

Today, the Fund will mark the May Day with an entertainment and cultural event, in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. The event will feature an array of entertainment activities to bring joy to laborers. As part of the celebrations, about 500 workers from various companies will make a comprehensive introductory visit to the museum. In addition to financial support, the Fund organizes a group of events and programs to provide moral support to workers, which include educational workshops, awareness sessions, and social events that contribute to building strong bonds between workers and enhancing their sense of belonging and appreciation in Qatari society.

Al Kubaisi thanked the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum for its participation in this occasion, expressing her aspiration for more cooperation and positive initiatives that enhance the role of workers and contribute to enhancing the values of community and social responsibility, honoring workers and appreciating their important role in society.