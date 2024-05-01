First Tranche Of Electric School Buses Launched In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthainab int Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi yesterday launched the first tranche of electric school buses, on the sidelines of the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum .

Several officials representing the Qatari transportation industry were in attendance.

This comes in the context of executing the strategy developed by the Ministry of Transport for the gradual and comprehensive electrification of the public bus system to reach 100% by 2030, thereby achieving the goals of the 3rd Qatar National Development Strategy and the pillars of the QNV2030.



Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the launch event, Minister of Transport said:“We launched the first tranche of electric school buses for the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.”

“All buses running on the roads of Qatar including school buses and public transit are eco-friendly because they are using best types of fuel, Euro 5 and above,” said Al Sulaiti.

Mowasalat (Karwa) will put these e-buses on a test run this academic year as part of its comprehensive campaign to educate schoolchildren about e-mobility. This is aligned with MOT's plans and strategies for sustainability, and green and clean environment for the coming generations.

These e-buses have additional safety features consistent with the highest universal criteria. They also use the latest global technologies. One of their features ensures that the driver cannot leave any child in the bus, in addition to surveillance cameras inside and outside of the bus, safe passenger seating setup, an emergency exit, and clear visibility for the driver and passengers.

Each e-bus also includes an automatic firefighting system, well-performing air conditioner, safety lock on doors with a sensor system, first-aid boxes, engine sensor systems, external sensors, a GPS, and driver performance monitoring system.