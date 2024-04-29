Manchester City Mint Unseen Shirts As Nfts With OKX

(MENAFN- B2Press)



OKX, the Official Sleeve Sponsor of Manchester City, today launched the first of two digital collection products named "Roses and the Bees," designed by artist Christian Jeffery. The tribute to Manchester features the Lancashire Rose alongside the Manchester Worker Bee, a symbol of the city for generations.

OKX, a leading player in the crypto exchange sector and Web3 technology company, together with Manchester City, initiated a special event today where global fans can mint digital collection products (NFTs) via the OKX app, which they can use to redeem exclusive rewards. Fans can mint their own "Unseen City Shirts" digital collection products on the OKX Web3 Marketplace through the app until April 25.

As the Official Sleeve Sponsor of the club, OKX introduced the first of two "Unseen City Shirts" digital collection products designed by artist Christian Jeffery under the name "Roses and the Bees" today. The shirt, paying homage to Manchester, features the Lancashire Rose alongside the Manchester Worker Bee, a symbol of the city for generations.

Fans can visit the OKX app until April 25 to mint their own "Unseen City Shirts" digital collection products on the OKX Web3 Marketplace. Each minted collection piece will be randomly assigned a rarity level of Classic, Rare, or Ultra Rare.

Depending on the rarity of the digital collection, fans will have the chance to win exclusive rewards such as a limited-edition physical version of the specially designed football jersey, VIP hospitality tickets to a Manchester City match, and the opportunity to experience playing on the field. The second digital collection shirt, featuring a unique design, will be released on April 29 with more chances to win rewards.

"A global project for club-fan interaction"

Haider Rafique, Marketing Director of OKX, commented on the matter: "As partners of Manchester City since 2022, we know there are fans around the world eagerly awaiting the value Web3 will bring to their lives, and we want to engage and excite this community with our special 'Unseen City Shirts' event, where the familiar meets creativity, technology, and innovation in a way that aligns with OKX's values."

Nuria Tarré, Chief Marketing Officer and Fan Experience Officer of City Football Group, said: "Manchester City is constantly exploring new and unique ways to engage with our global fan community and aims to be at the forefront of using new technologies to enhance the fan experience. The metaverse and Web3 spaces, which also bring exciting opportunities, are an important part of our innovative technology strategy. As a club, we continue to provide touchpoints in this evolving unique area with digital collections and metaverse-based experiences we have introduced in recent years. Our collaboration with OKX has resulted in another unique, creative, and innovative event, and we are proud to present this special event in collaboration with OKX to our fans."

OKX's partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022, and it was further strengthened in July 2022 when OKX became the Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022/23 season. In June 2023, OKX became the Official Sleeve Sponsor of the club through a new long-term agreement.

This significant partnership has enabled OKX to be introduced to millions of football fans worldwide through innovative Web3 experiences like OKX Collective, as well as through the "My Fabric" campaign recently launched, featuring Manchester City's OKX global brand ambassadors Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias, Alex Greenwood, and Ederson.

