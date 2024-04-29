UK authorities find more human remains in 2 locations in Salford torso inquiry

(MENAFN) A current inquiry launched subsequent to the finding of a man's torso in Salford, United Kingdom, has resulted in the discovery of further human remains at two distinct sites.



Authorities believe that the torso likely belonged to a man in his 60s, and while his family has been notified of his demise, his identity has not been publicly disclosed.



During a press briefing, law enforcement officials disclosed that the victim is suspected to have had acquaintanceship with two individuals currently in police custody, believed to have shared a residence.



Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes revealed that investigators are examining four distinct crime scenes within Salford and the wider Greater Manchester region.



The newly discovered human remains were found at Salford's Blackleach Reservoir and Linnyshaw Colliery Wood over the course of the last two days. Law enforcement had already identified these two sites before the remains were located, and officers were en route to Linnyshaw Colliery Wood when they received a call from a dog walker reporting the discovery of a package.



Subsequently, police officers uncovered additional remains at the reservoir during their search efforts today.



"We are very confident it is the same victim," Det Supt Hughes continued.



Police are exploring a warehouse in Bury where "items were stored after this incident without the knowledge of occupants of that warehouse," stated Det Supt Hughes.

