Russians Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery, Gymnasium Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, and a gymnasium was damaged.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

“Last night, the enemy fired at Nikopol once again. They fired at the district center with heavy artillery. A gymnasium was damaged. A power line was hit. No one was killed or injured,” he said.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 131 combat engagements took place at the frontline over the past day. Aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.