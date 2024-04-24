Avtovaz May Return To Uzbekistan Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian automaker AvtoVAZ is working on a strategy for returningto the Uzbekistan market this year. The company's export director,Ilya Savinov, spoke about this in an interview with Spot on April22 at the industrial exhibition“INNOPROM. Central Asia,” Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

“Now we are working on a strategy for entering the Uzbekistanmarket – returning to Uzbekistan. Today, negotiations are underwaywith partners who will represent the Lada brand – these aredistributors and importers. We are identifying partners with whomwe will continue our cooperation. Now, during the negotiations,unfortunately, we are not yet ready to disclose the details,” heshared.

According to Ilya Savinov, the Russian company plans to localizecar production and is negotiating on this topic with localpartners, whom the AvtoVAZ representative refused to name.

The automaker's immediate plans include introducing the LadaNiva Legend, Granta, Vesta SW Cross and Largus car models to thelocal market.

In addition, the export director of AvtoVAZ positively assessedthe restrictions on the import of cars into the republic introducedon April 1.

“This is a good solution that allows us to control and regulatethe automobile market, support local automakers, as they createjobs and generate additional tax revenues, and, of course, it isimportant to control the flow of imports. I personally assess thedecision as absolutely correct,” Ilya Savinov summed up.

He also emphasized that having the status of an officialdistributor or importer is an important condition for importingcars into any market.

Large-scale assembly (SKD) of Lada in Uzbekistan started inOctober 2021. At the ADM Jizzakh plant of the Roodell company,three models were produced for the local market – Vesta, Largus,XRay.

In June 2022, it was reported that Roodell was preparing tolaunch the full production cycle of Lada. On the territory of theplant, construction of new premises for workshops was underway,where it was planned to produce new models.

In April last year, AvtoVAZ President Maxim Sokolov spoke aboutplans to launch the production of a new Lada Vesta model inUzbekistan. The concern planned to produce up to 30 thousand carsannually at the Jizzakh site.

In September of the same year, the Office of Foreign AssetsControl of the US Treasury included AvtoVAZ on the sanctions list(SDN list).