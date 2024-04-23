MMTC-PAMP recognised as India’s Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 April 2024: MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Accredited Good Delivery Gold & Silver refinery has been awarded the ‘Most Trusted Brand of the Nation’ at the The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024. A leading player in India’s precious metals ecosystem, MMTC-PAMP offers India’s Purest Gold & Silver products crafted with the most advanced technology and is also committed to delivering sustainability targets endorsed by SBTi.



MMTC-PAMP’s Managing Director & CEO, Mr Vikas Singh was also part of the panel discussion, “Navigating Tomorrow – Leadership, Innovation and Sustainability”. During the panel discussion, Mr Singh shared his insights and perspectives on the Evolution of Leadership in the Digital Age and shed light on the pivotal role of sustainability as a competitive advantage in today's dynamic business landscape.



Mr. Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO at MMTC-PAMP, commented on this achievement, by expressing gratitude for the recognition and reaffirming the company's commitment to excellence. "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our pursuit of excellence and innovation in the precious metals industry," he stated. "This award is a testament to the hard work of the team at MMTC-PAMP and the trust our customers have in us. We take immense pride in our ability to consistently provide our consumers with distinctive products crafted to the highest global standards and the highest levels of purity.



"By bringing together unique designs and themes from our heritage, minted with the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship, our products offer a unique value proposition to our customers." he added.



Organized by BRICS CCI (Chambers of Commerce and Industry) at Hyatt Centric Candolim, Goa on April 20 2024, MMTC-PAMP reigned the precious metals category as a legacy company and a promising player in the industry. MMTC-PAMP is a key player in the bullion market and is well known and respected for offering 24K, 99.99+% purest gold and silver to its customers. Furthermore, every MMTC PAMP product comes with positive weight tolerance, which is, giving more weight than what is stated on the product. The brand is also an unquestioned leader in digital innovation, as it pioneered the launch of the Digital Gold product in 2017. MMTC-PAMP is also the front-runner in the segment where it works with the largest fintech players in the country.



MMTC-PAMP has won several awards and recognition since its inception from local and global industry bodies for the transparency and sustainability that it rigorously upholds in its sourcing, refining, and supply of precious metals in the Indian market. The refiner is the only LBMA-accredited Gold & Silver refinery in India and its products are accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks, along with being the country’s first precious metals company to have received science-based carbon emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Additionally, MMTC-PAMP has been recognised by the India Book of Records as the nation’s only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 99.99%+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers and investors.



The gathering also witnessed prominent names like Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Sanchit Chopra, SVP Marketing EaseMyTrip.com, Ritesh Mantri, Co-Founder and ED Kinetic Green Energy, Mr Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of BRICS among others. Celebrities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Bollywood Director, Shibani Kashyap, singer and artist and many more were also honoured for their work.



About MMTC PAMP: A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd, a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.





