(MENAFN- Baystreet) Albertson Companies Flat on Financials

GE Health Care Flies on Hookup with ElektaBruker Gains on NanoString DealCentessa Gains on New Product NewsU.S. Retailer Express Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, April 22, 2024

Buy The Dip in Take-Two, EA, and More

The stock downtrend in gaming firms is creating bigger discounts for investors who missed the rally that began last Oct. 2023.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed at $140.60 and has enough selling momentum to re-test the $135 low from last Nov. 2023. Insider Karl Slatoff, the firm's President, sold $13.5 million worth of shares. While this is a negative development, the 5% job cut at the Grand Theft Auto division should increase efficiencies and lower costs.

Electronic Arts (EA) is at risk of retesting the $120 low first established between Aug. 2023 – Oct. 2023. Valuations remain unfavorably high. The gaming firm is reportedly raising its monthly and annual EA Play subscriptions. Wait for EA to confirm that subscribers are renewing their membership first.

In the online dating sector, Match (MTCH) has better prospects than Bumble (BMBL). Although Bumble has better value, its product revamp may not boost revenue. Furthermore, when it cut 350 employees, announced in February, that might weaken customer support

Match is due for a shakeup. The firm added two board members. Instacart's (CART) Chief Marketing Officer, Laura Jones, and ex-CEO of Zillow Group (ZG) Spencer Rascoff will join. Activist investor Elliot Management will continue to pressure the firm in re-accelerating revenue growth.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks