               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Buy The Dip In Take-Two, EA, And More


4/22/2024 10:15:03 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Albertson Companies Flat on Financials

  • GE Health Care Flies on Hookup with Elekta
  • Bruker Gains on NanoString Deal
  • Centessa Gains on New Product News
  • U.S. Retailer Express Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, April 22, 2024

    Buy The Dip in Take-Two, EA, and More

    The stock downtrend in gaming firms is creating bigger discounts for investors who missed the rally that began last Oct. 2023.

    Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed at $140.60 and has enough selling momentum to re-test the $135 low from last Nov. 2023. Insider Karl Slatoff, the firm's President, sold $13.5 million worth of shares. While this is a negative development, the 5% job cut at the Grand Theft Auto division should increase efficiencies and lower costs.

    Electronic Arts (EA) is at risk of retesting the $120 low first established between Aug. 2023 – Oct. 2023. Valuations remain unfavorably high. The gaming firm is reportedly raising its monthly and annual EA Play subscriptions. Wait for EA to confirm that subscribers are renewing their membership first.

    In the online dating sector, Match (MTCH) has better prospects than Bumble (BMBL). Although Bumble has better value, its product revamp may not boost revenue. Furthermore, when it cut 350 employees, announced in February, that might weaken customer support

    Match is due for a shakeup. The firm added two board members. Instacart's (CART) Chief Marketing Officer, Laura Jones, and ex-CEO of Zillow Group (ZG) Spencer Rascoff will join. Activist investor Elliot Management will continue to pressure the firm in re-accelerating revenue growth.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN22042024000212011056ID1108123547


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search