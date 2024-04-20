Italian Firm To Supply ACT Systems To Mosul Int'l Airport

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

SITTI , an Italian provider of Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems, has won a contract to provide the following at the reconstructed Mosul International Airport:



an innovative VCS (Voice Communication System)

a modern VRS (Voice Recording and Replay System) radio equipment for controller-pilot communication

It said in a statement:

"The system that will be delivered to Mosul includes Controller Working Positions (CWP) for the operators operating in the airport tower. They will be capable of seamlessly accessing both analogue and digital telephone connections, as well as SIP trunks. Similarly, radios of any kind can be linked to the system thanks to appropriate interfaces.

"The radio equipment will be provided by Jotron , a Norwegian company. Additionally, AFM Group will provide invaluable assistance and on-site installation to support the project."

The statement adds that, "Turkish company TAV - 77 Insaat JV acted as main contractor of the [Mosul Airport] project." This is a joint venture between two Turkish contractors, TAV Construction , and 77 Construction (77 Insaat) . More here and here .

(Source: SITTI)