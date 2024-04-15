Poll shows most Germans don’t think Ukraine is able to win

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the broadcaster ZDF has shed light on the prevailing sentiment among Germans regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The findings reveal a widespread belief that Ukraine is unlikely to emerge victorious, despite Western support, with only a small minority holding a contrary view.



According to the survey, a staggering majority of Germans, approximately 82 percent, harbor doubts about Ukraine's ability to prevail against Russia, even with the assistance of Western military aid. This skepticism represents a significant increase from previous months, underscoring growing pessimism regarding the conflict's outcome.



Furthermore, the survey highlights a divided stance among Germans regarding their government's role in providing military assistance to Ukraine. While a portion of respondents advocates for stronger support, a notable percentage remains apprehensive, expressing concerns about potential escalation and the readiness of the German armed forces to engage in a larger conflict.



The poll also reveals apprehension among Germans regarding the prospect of a broader European conflict that would necessitate direct involvement of the nation's military. Such concerns underscore the prevailing unease surrounding geopolitical tensions and the implications for Germany's security landscape.



Additionally, the survey underscores doubts about the readiness and capability of the German armed forces to confront a full-scale war scenario, even within the framework of NATO. This sentiment reflects broader apprehensions about the state of Germany's military preparedness and its ability to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.



Conducted by the Mannheim Research Group on behalf of ZDF, the survey provides valuable insights into the nuanced perspectives of German citizens on the Ukraine conflict and its broader implications for European security. As geopolitical tensions persist, the survey underscores the importance of public opinion in shaping government policies and responses to international crises.

