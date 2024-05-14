NHRC Chairperson Calls For Pressuring Israel To End War On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah called for pressure on the Israeli occupation to halt its brutal war and aggression on the Gaza Strip, stop the genocide against the Palestinian people, address its consequences, and restore confidence in international law, human rights, and their instruments, thereby contributing to international security and peace.

She made these remarks during her speech at the seminar organized by the National Human Rights Committee in collaboration with the Independent Commission for Human Rights in Palestine and the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions, held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on the implementation of the International Court of Justice's orders on the responsibility of third states to prevent genocide in Gaza.

She emphasized that the seminar provided an opportunity to explore ways to stop the genocide being carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza for more than two hundred days, noting that the war has caused destruction, tragedies, and violations exceeding those committed during World War II.

She stressed that the world's ongoing witness to these events requires an international community stance in fulfilling its responsibilities to protect civilians. She affirmed that the Israeli occupation's crimes have reached unbearable levels, rendering life in Gaza impossible amid the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people in the region.

She called for the necessity of urging governments to respect the International Court of Justice's decisions and United Nations Security Council resolutions, which call for ending killings and destruction, ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and discussing and clarifying the roles of stakeholders, including national human rights institutions, in compelling states to fulfill their obligations as third parties under international law.

She urged more efforts to push governments to fulfill their responsibilities as third parties under international law to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop its brutal war and aggression on Gaza, halt the genocide against our Palestinian people, and address its consequences.

She expressed hope that the efforts of national institutions advocating for humanity and international law principles and tools against the instruments of killing, destruction, injustice, and tyranny will unify in a journey to enhance and protect human dignity.