Prime Minister Meets Malaysia Counterpart

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday met Prime Minister of Malaysia H E Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to the country. They discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them across all fields, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the strip. H E the Prime Minister hosted a banquet in honour of H E the Prime Minister of Malaysia and his accompanying delegation. Several of Their Excellencies the ministers attended the banquet.