Minister Of Environment Praises Students' Increasing Environmental Awareness

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, praised the environmental awareness among students of public schools, which contributed to their winning distinguished awards.

During an honouring ceremony of the students who achieved top places in the 2024 environmental drawing and essay competition organised by the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME) in Kuwait, His Excellency highlighted that the MoECC spares no effort in promoting environmental culture and sustainable awareness among students.

He emphasised the importance of all sectors of society coming together to support the country's efforts in environmental protection and biodiversity enrichment in Qatar.

The Minister affirmed the ministry's continued educational campaign, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, to enhance environmental awareness among all state school students, aiming to instill a culture of protecting and conserving the local environment as a national heritage.

He noted that this initiative is part of achieving Qatar's Vision 2030 and fulfilling the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy. A total of seven students from Qatar secured first places in the 2024 environmental drawing and essay competition for schools from ROPME member countries.

The competition, held in Kuwait to celebrate regional environment student Aisha Zaid Abdullah Al Saadi from Al Wakra Secondary Girls' School. On the national level, winners in the environmental drawing category included student Nouf Ali Al Jamouria from Al Wakra Secondary Girls' School, student Hamad Saad Al Misnad from Al Khor Academy, and student Aisha Mohammed Ahmed Jasim from Al Wakra Secondary Girls' School.

In the environmental essay category at the national level, the top three places were secured by students Joudy Wael Abdulrahim Saad from Zubeidah Secondary Girls' School, Abdulrahman Sayed Abu Shahia from Tariq Bin Ziyad Secondary Boys' School, and Duaa Saleh Muthanna Al Awlaqi from Al Iman Secondary Girls' School.

The MoECC coordinated with state schools interested in participating in the competition, selecting 25 students to participate in the categories of the prize, which focused on the theme of the impact of coral reef degradation on marine life and beaches, with a large number of students from schools across the region participating. - QNA