Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up To About 485,430 Troops


5/14/2024 2:16:02 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 14, 2024 amount to about 485,430 invaders, including another 1,400 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,496 enemy tanks (+11 in the past day), 14,460 armored combat vehicles (+43), 12,515 artillery systems (+28), 1,070 multiple launch rocket systems, 798 air defense systems (+1), 351 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,985 unmanned aerial vehicles (+49), 2,197 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,907 motor vehicles (+29), and 2,054 special equipment units (+6).


Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Kharkiv sector over the past day.

