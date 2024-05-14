Deputy PM Meets Lebanese Army Commander

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Commander of Army of the Republic of Lebanon H E General Joseph Aoun, who is currently visiting the country. The meeting discussed issues of common concern as well as aspects of cooperation between the two sides. The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, and senior officials and officers from both sides.