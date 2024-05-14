No Russian Warships In Black Sea, Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were no Russian warships in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov as of 07:00 on Tuesday, May 14.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps three warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

Ukrainian air defenses destroy all 18 enemy Shahedovernight

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian activists published photos of damaged Russian warships undergoing repairs in the bay of temporarily occupied Sevastopol.