Qatar University Signs Deal With A Group Of African Universities

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) signed a historic agreement bringing together the College of Business and Economics at QU and a number of prominent business schools across the African continent, including: The Business School at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, the University of the Gambia, the University of Ghana Business School, and the University of Nairobi in Kenya.

This agreement, held in Doha, aims to catalyse a qualitative leap in business education in Africa through enhancing curriculum development, scientific research, and strategic management.

Dr. Omar Al Ansari, QU President stated:“Supported generously by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), this initiative embodies the spirit of solidarity and underscores the importance of academic cooperation in building a dynamic framework for education, improving curricula, and enhancing research capacity.”

“The partnership with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for this initiative reinforces alignment towards academic excellence and the development of high-quality education that aligns with global standards.”

H E Khalifa Al Kuwari, Director General of QFFD, said:“The Qatar Fund for Development has aimed to enhance the quality of business education in our partner countries through intellectual exchanges, capacity-building initiatives, and strategic collaboration. Our goal is to stimulate economic growth, foster innovation, and empower individuals to realize their full potential by strengthening partnerships with organisations such as the Association of Africa Business Schools (AABS) and international accreditation bodies.”

Ihsan Zakri from AACSB noted:“Today's signing is a testament to the power of international cooperation in advancing the quality of business education worldwide.”

Pro. James Muranga Njihia, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Management Sciences at the University of Nairobi, stated:“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering global educational excellence and preparing our students to be leaders in a dynamically interconnected world.” Meanwhile, Prof. Stephen G. Kiama, Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, remarked:“We are proud to collaborate on this project that promises to set new benchmarks in business education across the continent.”

Dr. Lamin B. Ceesay, Dean of the School of Business and Public Administration at The University of The Gambia, commented:“Our engagement in this initiative is a strategic move towards enhancing our educational frameworks and equipping our students with world-class competencies.”

Dr. Rita Boateng, Dean of the School of Business and Technology at Lakeside University College, said:“Joining forces with these esteemed institutions allows us to share and innovate in ways that significantly advance our educational mission.”

Dr. Hailu Elias, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Addis Ababa University, shared:“This collaboration is an opportunity to synergise with leading institutions to enhance the quality and impact of our business education.”

And, Dr. Latifa Hamisi Mbelwa, Dean of the University of Dar es Salaam Business School, said:“We are honoured to be part of this transformative project. It is a stepping stone towards achieving our goals of academic excellence and comprehensive regional development.”