Russian Troops Attack Kharkiv With Two Guided Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops hit Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs, injuring two people and causing damage.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this in Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"One strike destroyed three garages, several others were damaged. The second one hit an open area. Both of them landed in a densely populated area," the mayor said.
As reported by Ukrinform, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv around 06:00 on May 14 during an air raid alert.
