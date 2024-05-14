               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Troops Attack Kharkiv With Two Guided Aerial Bombs


5/14/2024 2:16:03 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops hit Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs, injuring two people and causing damage.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this in Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"One strike destroyed three garages, several others were damaged. The second one hit an open area. Both of them landed in a densely populated area," the mayor said.

Read also: Invaders shell Zaporizhzhia region 462 times in past day

As reported by Ukrinform, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv around 06:00 on May 14 during an air raid alert.

