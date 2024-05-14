NCSA To License Cyber Security Service Providers To Ensure Quality

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) is preparing to license cyber security service providers to ensure the best quality in the sector, said a top official.

“NCSA held several meetings with relevant authorities including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Finance and Business Academy,” said Director of the Cyber Assurance Department at NCSA Eng Jassim Al Muftah.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently he said:“During the meetings, it was understood and agreed that NCSA would achieve the goal of high services by licensing companies that provide cyber security services, and we are working to do so.”

He said that the Agency seeks to make it mandatory for private companies to get accredited because its accreditation programme ensures high quality, accuracy and reliability in the services provided.

“This is following Amir Decree No 1 of 2021 which stipulated setting standards and controls for licenses provided to cyber security service providers,” said Al Muftah.

He said that NCSA recently held a meeting with the executives of cyber security companies to inform them about the agency's vision and roadmap for cyber security supply chain governance and the services provided in this aspect.“The agency seeks to link accredited institutions and companies so that they provide the best cyber security services,” said Al Muftah.

Speaking about the accreditation process, he said that entire standards regarding accreditation are available on the official website of NCSA under the National Information Security Compliance Framework (NISCF) Accreditation and Certification.

To a question about the benefit of accreditation, Al Muftah said:“The agency is keen to ensure that the services provided in the field of cyber security are at the highest internationally recognised standards.”

He said that with emerging technologies the agency is constantly working to update the existing standards.

“Therefore, this year we updated the accreditation standards. we launched a new accreditation service, which is the Penetration Testing Accreditation, and therefore we are constantly developing these standards and programs at the National Cyber Security Agency,” said Al Muftah.

National Cyber Security Agency came to integrate the efforts of government actors in the field of maintaining cyber security in the country under one umbrella and enhance its capabilities to protect the state and support its steadfastness in the face of growing cyber threats.

Since, the agency has taken it upon itself to face major challenges by supporting and enabling cyber security initiatives by intensifying cooperation with entities in the government and private sectors of the country to address all potential cyber threats that may affect the information infrastructure, which has become the vital artery of the country's economy.