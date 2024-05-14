Qatar Sees 18% Increase In International Arrivals In April

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Latest statistics from Qatar Tourism revealed an 18% increase in international travellers visiting the country in April compared to the same period last year, or equivalent to 382,000 visitors as opposed to 324,000 in 2023.

The trend of increasing international arrivals to the country has been consistent since the beginning of the year, except for March. In January, the country welcomed 703,000 passengers, marking a 106% increase compared to 2023. In February, 596,000 travellers arrived, indicating a 53% increase. However, March saw a slight decrease with 329,000 arrivals, representing a 24% decrease. As of April, this year, the total number of international arrivals to Qatar has surpassed 2 million.

The growth in the number of arrivals has been steady since 2021, with the country welcoming 611,000 travellers in 2021, 2.5 million in 2022, and 4 million in 2023 -- exceeding all historic annual visitor numbers and setting a new record.

The top 10 countries contributing to the influx of travellers to Qatar include Saudi Arabia with 28% (equivalent to 526,000 visitors), followed by India with 7% (150,000 visitors), and Bahrain, Germany, Oman, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom with 4% each. The United States of America and the United Arab Emirates contribute 3% each, while Italy contributes 2%.

International travellers predominantly arrived in Qatar by air, accounting for 210,000 arrivals, followed by land with 165,000 arrivals, and sea with 6,000 arrivals.

Although data for April on accommodation supply and demand was not disclosed, as of March this year, there were 39,715 keys and 693,123 room nights available, with an occupancy rate of 56%.

Tourism has been identified as one of five priority sectors integral to diversifying Qatar's economy, according to Invest Qatar. Qatar has emerged as one of the world's most welcoming countries for visitors, with nationals from 102 countries able to enter visa-free, while others can apply for an e-visa using the Hayya platform online.

With several local and international events scheduled in the country, the number of travellers visiting Qatar is expected to continue increasing.