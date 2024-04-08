Consumer Price Index Rises By 1.72% In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose by 1.72 per cent in the first quarter of the current year, reaching 110.12 points compared with 108.26 points for the same period in 2023.



According to a monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics on Monday, the CPI in March 2024 increased by 1.63 per cent, reaching 110.61 points compared with 108.83 points for the same month in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The increase was driven by water and sanitation by 7.34 per cent, personal luggage by 6.84 per cent, union contributions by 5.86 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes by 5.37 per cent and rents by 4.12 per cent.



