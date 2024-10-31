Radaideh, French Envoy Talk Environmental Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 31 (Petra) - Environment Dr. Muawieh Radaideh, on Thursday, discussed with the French Ambassador to Jordan, Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, bilateral relations and ways of cooperation in environmental matters.During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters, the two sides discussed support for the Jordanian Climate/Refugee Nexus Initiative, which was backed by 58 countries and adopted as one of the solutions for the COP28 Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace at 2023 UN Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 28).The discussions came within the framework of a series of consultative meetings held by the environment minister with representatives from Arab and foreign countries to enhance joint cooperation and partnership in the environmental field, according to a ministry statement.