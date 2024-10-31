عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Radaideh, French Envoy Talk Environmental Cooperation

Radaideh, French Envoy Talk Environmental Cooperation


10/31/2024 2:01:45 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 31 (Petra) - Environment Minister Dr. Muawieh Radaideh, on Thursday, discussed with the French Ambassador to Jordan, Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, bilateral relations and ways of cooperation in environmental matters.
During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters, the two sides discussed support for the Jordanian Climate/Refugee Nexus Initiative, which was backed by 58 countries and adopted as one of the solutions for the COP28 Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace at 2023 UN Climate Change conference (UNFCCC COP 28).
The discussions came within the framework of a series of consultative meetings held by the environment minister with representatives from Arab and foreign countries to enhance joint cooperation and partnership in the environmental field, according to a ministry statement.

MENAFN31102024000117011021ID1108838866


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search