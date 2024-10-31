Unstable Conditions, Showers Expected Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - Jordan will experience unstable weather conditions on Thursday, with clouds at different heights. In the afternoon, scattered rain showers are expected across various regions, particularly in northern and eastern areas, where some showers could be heavy and accompanied by thunder.Winds will shift between the northeast and northwest, generally moderate but occasionally picking up, especially in the desert, which may stir up dust.The Jordan Meteorological Department warns of reduced visibility due to dust and advises caution on wet roads, as there is a risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, especially in the north and east.On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy with expected rain showers from time to time in the northern and eastern regions of the Kingdom and limited areas in the central regions. In the afternoon, light rain is likely in some limited parts of the southwestern areas. Winds will be from the east, moderate in speed, with occasional gusts stirring up dust, particularly in the desert areas.Saturday will bring partly to mostly cloudy conditions, with the possibility of rain in northern areas that could be heavy at times, along with thunderstorms. These showers may extend to some central and eastern regions later in the day, with southeast winds shifting to northwest by evening.On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop slightly. The weather will be partly cloudy and pleasant in most areas, with moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There's a small chance of light, scattered rain in the northern regions. Winds will be from the west, moderate with occasional gusts.Temperature ranges today are projected to be between 24 and 13 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 22 to 11 degrees in West Amman, and 21 to 11 degrees in the northern highlands. In the desert, expect temperatures of 25 to 13 degrees, while the Jordan Valley could see highs of 30 to 16 degrees in the north and up to 32 to 19 degrees in the south. At the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 31 during the day and drop to 18 at night, with similar conditions in Aqaba.