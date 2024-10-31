Jordan Stresses UNRWA's Role, Rejects Attempts To Undermine Agency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 31 (Petra) -- Jordan underlined that efforts targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and attempts that question the agency's existence, accusing it of terrorism, restricting staff activities, and attempting to close its headquarters cannot go unchallenged.In a speech delivered by Ambassador Amjad Adayleh during an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council held at Jordan's request, Jordan emphasized that the international community, the United Nations Agencies, and the international law and the international humanitarian law must put an end to these breaches of international law, which governs UNRWA's foundation and mandate.Adayleh highlighted the significant role of UNRWA in serving refugees, stressing that it operates under the definitions set by the United Nations and not by the "dictionaries of the occupying state," which lack humanitarian values and hold a record filled with "attacks, wars, killing, and displacement."He underscored His Majesty King Abdullah II's unwavering commitment to the agency's mission, noting the King's address at the latest UN General Assembly, where he warned of an unprecedented assault on the United Nations and its institutions."For nearly a year, the blue UN flag raised over shelters and schools in Gaza has been unable to protect innocent civilians from Israeli military bombardment. UN relief trucks remain motionless, miles from starving Palestinians, and humanitarian relief workers are targeted," Adayleh reiterated.He noted that Jordan recently hosted a ministerial meeting in New York to bolster support for UNRWA, reinforcing the Kingdom's dedication to mobilizing international backing for the agency to maintain its operational and financial stability.The ambassador further stated that Jordan called for this session to initiate a united Arab response against efforts to undermine UNRWA's legitimacy and immunity. Jordan introduced a draft resolution for coordinated action among Arab states and friendly countries to counteract these measures, which he described as a "political assassination" of the agency, a body endowed with global, legal, and humanitarian authority.Adayleh expressed Jordan's strong condemnation of the latest Israeli legislative actions prohibiting UNRWA operations in occupied territories, including East Jerusalem. He urged the international community to take concrete steps to safeguard the agency's work and protect Palestinian rights, warning that Israel's ongoing actions aim to quash any hope for a resolution to the Palestinian refugee issue.He emphasized that UNRWA's existence is intrinsically tied to the inalienable rights of Palestinian refugees, as supported by UN General Assembly resolutions affirming their rights to return and compensation.