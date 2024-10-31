Ayla Triathlon Championship 2024 Set To Begin In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, October 31 (Petra) – The Ayla Triathlon Championship 2024 will commence tomorrow, Friday, in Aqaba, hosted by Ayla with over 120 elite and professional participating.Athletes from around the globe will compete in running, cycling, and swimming against the scenic backdrop of Ayla's sea and mountains.Ayla Oasis Development Company said that all technical, logistical, and administrative arrangements are in place to ensure a successful event. Race tracks have been specially prepared, with swimming set along Ayla's beaches, running tracks, and a unique bicycle path flanked by water, greenery, and Ayla's tourism and hospitality facilities.A technical meeting will be held on Thursday for participants, delegation leaders, and coaches to review competition regulations and address questions from the organizing committee. The championship is expected to showcase intense competition, reflecting Ayla's dedication to sports and tourism in Aqaba, part of Jordan's golden tourism triangle.Meanwhile, the Asia Triathlon's training camp is underway at Ayla, where around 20 athletes from Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, and Iran are receiving high-level training under Italian coach Francesco Visari. The camp allows Jordan's national triathlon team to train alongside international champions, fostering skill development and global sports camaraderie.