Industrial Producer Price Index Sees 0.3% Decline In 9 Months

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - The industrial producer price saw a slight drop of 0.3 percent from January through September, falling to 107.40 points from 107.72 points during the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics' monthly report released Thursday.This overall decline was largely influenced by a 0.43 percent decrease in prices and a notable 2.79 percent drop in extractive industry prices, while electricity prices rose by 4.06 percent.For September alone, the index registered a 0.43 percent year-over-year decrease, recording 107.5 points compared to 107.96 points in September 2023. The fall was driven by a 1.03 percent decline in manufacturing prices. However, this was partially offset by a 7.94 percent increase in extractive industry prices and a 1.39 percent rise in electricity prices.On a monthly basis, the index inched up by 0.12 percent in September 2024, reaching 107.5 points from 107.37 points in August 2024. This slight increase stemmed from an 11.02 percent rise in extractive industry prices, while manufacturing prices dipped by 0.48 percent and electricity prices saw a minor decrease of 0.17 percent.