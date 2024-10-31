Hashemite University Highlights Fulbright Program Opportunities For Academic Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct. 31 (Petra) – The Hashemite University recently hosted an informative on the American Fulbright Program, emphasizing its potential for fostering collaboration between the organization and Jordanian universities. The event focused on developing academic staff and providing scholarships and research grants for both faculty members and students.The seminar, sponsored by Dr. Mohammad Mashalha, Vice President of Hashemite University, was organized by the Deanship of Academic Development and International Communication in partnership with the Fulbright Organization in Jordan. Attendees included Dr. Shaheer Hamayda, Dean of Academic Development, alongside various deans and students.Dr. Hamayda highlighted the university's commitment to utilizing Fulbright's collaboration opportunities to enhance academic skills and offer educational and research grants across diverse disciplines. He noted that these efforts not only elevate the university's standing but also establish academic connections with American institutions.Professor Eman Al-Zboun from the Queen Rania Faculty of Childhood shared her personal experience with the Fulbright grant, underscoring its importance in promoting cultural exchange and research collaboration. She presented her research project focused on the integration of individuals with disabilities into society and encouraged faculty and students to explore grant opportunities to foster new scientific and cultural partnerships.Fulbright representatives Rana Al-Anani and Sara Al-Tawil provided an overview of application requirements and the various scholarship programs available, including the Foreign Student Program, the Language Teaching Assistants Program, and the Visiting Researchers Program. They also offered a brief history of Fulbright and its vital role in enhancing cultural understanding.