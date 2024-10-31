Jordan Affirms Need For Media Literacy As Core Curriculum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 31 (Petra) -- Secretary General of the of Communication Zaid Nawaysah emphasized that Jordan's highest leadership has mandated integrating education into the national curriculum, making the Ministry an executive entity for the media and information literacy project.Nawaysah made this statement during the ongoing sessions of the 13th Media and Information Literacy Week Conference, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in partnership with Jordan's Ministry of Government Communication.In the presence of Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani, Nawaysah outlined Jordan's initiatives in the field of media literacy, highlighting the role of the Jordan Media Institute, the Prime Ministry, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Government Communication.He noted that Jordan established a national team headed by the Minister of Government Communication, bringing together most ministries, the National Center for Curricula, and the Jordan Media Institute to enhance literacy efforts.Nawaysah noted Jordan's proactive steps in combating false and misleading information, citing the "Your Right to Know" platform which seeks to rapidly counteract misinformation with verified evidence. Social media account managers within ministries and universities are prepared to provide accurate information around the clock to address misinformation challenges.He also highlighted royal directives advocating for a "Law on Access to Information" that would empower citizens to obtain information within and outside Jordan, reducing the spread of rumors. This law, he noted, is the first in the Arab world to guarantee access to information from official sources within a maximum period of 10 days, reinforcing media and information literacy concepts.He emphasized that media and information literacy is especially crucial in times of war and crises, as disinformation campaigns seek to influence public opinion. War-related narrtives on Gaza and Lebanon, he said, have also targeted Jordan's stance, but Jordan has been able to counteract such efforts through robust media education initiatives and an intensified social media presence since 2016 to present its official and popular stance accurately.Hania Baytar, Director General of the Pyalara Foundation in Palestine, underscored the need for credible information, particularly during crises. She highlighted the role of accurate narratives in conveying the realities of life in the occupied territories to the outside world.Faisal Baqir, founder of the Journalists for Human Rights in Sudan, described how the 2023 Khartoum war impacted Sudanese media, often resulting in misinformation. Despite the challenges, he noted that young journalists in Sudan are working to ensure accurate news reporting under difficult circumstances, thanks to training from the Ministry of Information and Sudanese Media Forum.Olha Kravchenko, head of Ukraine's "Filter" project, shared her country's approach to combatting information distortion through media literacy. Established in 2021, the initiative promotes media literacy to navigate misinformation, with a strategic plan running until 2026.Misthy Sablok, Director of Data Leads Programs in India, discussed how India's diversity presents unique challenges in media literacy. With over 800 million social media users, including 400 million in rural areas, the need for culturally tailored media literacy programs is crucial to combat misinformation across various languages, dialects, and backgrounds.