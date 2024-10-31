عربي


4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Detected South Of Aqaba Gulf

10/31/2024 2:02:03 PM

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - The Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Thursday morning at 7:35 AM local time, with a depth of 6 kilometers, located south of the Gulf of Aqaba.
The observatory noted that the quake was located 150 kilometers south of Aqaba and 9 kilometers east of Sharm El Sheikh, originating along the Dead Sea Fault line. While the tremor was felt in the area, it did not cause any damage to infrastructure.

