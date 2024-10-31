Most Patients In GB Pant Hospital Are From BJP-Ruled States: AAP On AB-PMJAY

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) A day after Delhi's former Chief Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, Delhi's Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited patients in GB Pant Hospital and said 80 per cent of patients admitted to the hospital had come from BJP-ruled states.

He said the Ayushman Bharat scheme was a complete failure otherwise these patients would not have come to Delhi to get treatment.

On the day of Diwali on Thursday, Bharadwaj visited the Cardiology Department at GB Pant Hospital. During his visit, he checked on the patients' health, distributed fruits, and extended Diwali wishes to them.

He said, approximately 80 per cent of patients in the Cardiology Department come from BJP-ruled states, having travelled long distances for treatment.

Bharadwaj emphasised that the Delhi government provides free health care to both residents and those from across the country, without any discrimination.

The AAP Minister noted that while the Central Government frequently lauds its Ayushman Bharat scheme, the majority of patients in Delhi's hospitals hail from states governed by the BJP. He questioned why these individuals, many from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other BJP-ruled states, were not benefiting from the Centre's health scheme in their own states and instead travel hundreds of kms to seek health care in Delhi.

During his conversations with patients, the Delhi Health Minister said he got to know that many had journeyed from various locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, drawn to Delhi's hospitals due to inadequate health care in their home states. Despite the presence of numerous private hospitals in nearby areas like Noida and Gurugram, residents still seek treatment in Delhi, he said.

Bharadwaj called the Ayushman Bharat scheme as largely ineffective, stating it exists only on paper and fails to provide real benefits to the poor.

He questioned the BJP's claims of successful implementation, asserting that if the scheme was effective, these patients would not need to come to Delhi for treatment.

He reaffirmed the strength of the health care system established by Arvind Kejriwal, which has garnered attention both nationally and internationally.

“The Delhi Government remains committed to providing free and adequate treatment to all patients, including those from BJP-ruled states, and will continue to enhance its health care services,” he said.