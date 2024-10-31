Project On Social Accountability In Health Concludes At JUST

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, October 31 (Petra) – The "Developing Effective Social Accountability Strategies for Better Outcomes in Jordan" project concluded Thursday at the Jordan University of Science and (JUST).This initiative, executed by the university's Center for Sustainable Development and Studies, is part of the "Integrity" project, supported by the European Union and funded by both the European Union Mission in Jordan and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation. The event was attended by the Head of Spanish Cooperation in Jordan, Cristina Gutierrez Hernandez.University President Khaled Salem highlighted the project as a promising start for the center in advancing sustainable development goals, emphasizing the university's commitment to supporting the local community beyond education and research.Salem noted that the center was established to fulfill the university's mission in meeting community needs through impactful projects and studies.Salem added that the university collaborates with official and civil society organizations in alignment with sustainable development objectives. The university aims to expand its external partnerships and enhance its national and international experience, with a vision to pioneer tools supporting sustainable community engagement.Gutierrez Hernandez commended the university's role in connecting with the local community, expressing eagerness for future collaborations between the university, the center, and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation. She noted that the Integrity Project underscores the importance of empowering civil society for effective social accountability, contributing to good governance and local development.Director General of the Life Center – RASED, Amer Bani Amer, praised the university's efforts to bridge academia and community needs, lauding the Center for Sustainable Development Studies for fostering collaboration across sectors, including health.Ammar Maaytah, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development Studies, outlined the project's focus on strengthening civil society capacities. Key pillars included training on social accountability tools, enhancing public participation in health service evaluations, and establishing governance frameworks to foster effective interactions between communities and health institutions.