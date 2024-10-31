Pan-Arab Move To Stop Israeli Knesset's Decision Against UNRWA: Adaileh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 31 (Petra) - A decision was issued Thursday, at the bloc's extraordinary session at the delegate level on UNRWA, at Jordan's request, condemning the Israeli Knesset's decisions against the UN relief agency, Jordan's permanent representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, said.Adaileh said the Arab delegates affirmed "invalidity" of the Knesset's moves, which "cannot be passed and represent a great danger" to millions of Palestinian refugees in the Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, Jordan and Syria.Adaileh, in statements to "Petra," said the Arab decision stressed the centrality of the Palestinian cause and condemned the illegitimate laws issued by the Israeli Knesset.Stressing the UNRWA's "vital" role, which was established by a UN resolution, he added that the Knesset "cannot abolish its mandate through a draft resolution or laws."Adaileh pointed out that the Arab decision issued today featured a paragraph on freezing Israel's membership in the United Nations, which would be followed up by the Arab League's General Secretariat, Councils of Arab Ambassadors, the bloc's missions and delegations of Arab countries in New York to implement this pan-Arab step.The decision also urges friendly countries that support the Palestinian cause specifically to prevent endorsement of the Israeli move, he pointed out.Furthermore, he stressed continuation of Arab efforts and "unrelenting" endeavors to reject and condemn these Israeli invalid laws, with the continous Arab movements to address the international community to support the Palestinian cause.