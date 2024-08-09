Over 28,000 Afghan Children Suffer From Malnutrition In Recent Months

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

TOPSHOT – A child suffering from malnutrition receives at the Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar on September 27, 2021. – At an overcrowded hospital in Kandahar, the few remaining doctors and nurses try urgently to treat skeletal babies and malnourished children packed side by side on beds. (Photo by Bulent KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) recently announced that over 28,000 children in Afghanistan are suffering from malnutrition.

This organization stated on Wednesday, August 7th, that 28,000 children have been affected by malnutrition in just the past seven months.

It is worth noting that UNICEF published these statistics on the final day of World Breastfeeding Week.

According to this organization, among these children, more than ten thousand are under six months old and are facing malnutrition.

In conjunction with August 1, marking the start of World Breastfeeding Week, UNICEF has stated that 52% of infants worldwide are not receiving healthy milk.

UNICEF, in a joint statement with the World Health Organization, released these statistics in honor of“World Breastfeeding Week.” The United Nations Children's Fund added that improving breastfeeding rates could save the lives of more than 820,000 children annually.

Today marks the last day of World Breastfeeding Week. However, the importance of natural infant nutrition has led the World Health Organization and UNICEF to designate August 1 to August 7 as World Breastfeeding Week and World Breastfeeding Day.

UNICEF's report highlights the urgent need for attention to child malnutrition in Afghanistan and the critical role breastfeeding can play in combating this issue.

Global efforts, such as those led by UNICEF and the WHO, underscore the importance of promoting breastfeeding to ensure infants receive the nutrition they need for healthy growth and development.

As awareness of this issue increases, communities and governments worldwide must support initiatives that encourage and enable breastfeeding, aiming to improve infant health and save lives.

