Israeli Forces Demolish UNRWA Office In West Bank Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 31 (Petra) - Israeli forces on Thursday demolished a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) office in Nur Shams camp, located east of Tulkarm city in the northern West Bank.According to Nihad Shawish, head of the camp's services committee, Israeli bulldozers destroyed the office situated in the camp's center and tore down its outer walls.Nur Shams camp houses two UNRWA-operated schools, one for girls and one for boys, serving the educational needs of approximately 1,536 students. The camp also has a health center affiliated with UNRWA, offering essential health services, including primary health care, reproductive health, child care, vaccinations, medical check-ups, and dental services.The incident follows the Israeli Knesset's recent legislative move on Monday, approving a law in its second and third readings that bans UNRWA activities, despite international and United Nations warnings, which highlighted the law's violation of international and UN charters.