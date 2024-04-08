National Media Conference By AAFT School Of Journalism And Mass Communication

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The School of Journalism & Mass Communication (SOJMC) at AAFT is proud to announce the commencement of the National Conference on Social Media Algorithms & Filter Bubble: Redefining the News Landscape. This hybrid event brings together esteemed dignitaries, scholars, and practitioners to delve into the intricacies of social media algorithms and their impact on the dissemination of news.



The conference commenced with a warm welcome and introduction of dignitaries by Ms. Mehak Zaidi, Assistant Professor at SOJMC. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp and garlanding of Lord Ganesha was conducted by Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of the event.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, provided insights into the theme of the conference, highlighting the significance of understanding social media algorithms and their role in shaping the news landscape.



Esteemed speakers including Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar, Executive Director ï¿1⁄2 Academic & Quality Assurance; Prof. Dr. Surbhi Dahiya, Course Director, Department of English Journalism at IIMC; Prof. Dr. Sumit Narula, Director of Amity School of Communication at Amity University Gurugram; Prof. Dr. Tasha Singh Parihar, School of Media & Communication Studies at Galgotias University; and Prof. Dr. Pitabas Pradhan, Chairman of AMU Mass Communication Department, shared their perspectives on the subject, enriching the discourse with their expertise and insights.



The conference concluded with Ms. Shikha Tyagi, Dean of the School of Journalism & Mass Communication, delivering insightful concluding remarks, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration in navigating the evolving media landscape.



The National Conference on Social Media Algorithms & Filter Bubble served as a platform for academia, industry, and practitioners to exchange ideas, address challenges, and chart the course for a more informed and responsible media ecosystem. The event was supported by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.



