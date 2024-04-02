Experts praise Indonesia-China collaboration for driving economic growth

(MENAFN) Indonesia's ambitious "Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision" aims to propel the nation into an advanced and sustainable future by the year 2045. Key to achieving this vision is robust cooperation with international partners, and experts have lauded China's pivotal role in supporting Indonesia's aspirations, with bilateral cooperation flourishing between the two countries.



Over the past decade, Indonesia and China have cultivated a productive partnership across various sectors. China has consistently ranked as Indonesia's foremost trading partner for a decade, alongside being a significant source of investment in the country. This sustained collaboration underscores the deepening ties between the two nations.



According to Destry Damayanti, senior deputy governor of Bank Indonesia, the bilateral relationship between China and Indonesia has never been stronger. China's substantial contributions extend beyond trade, with the country emerging as one of the largest contributors of foreign direct investment in Indonesia.



Barra Kukuh Mamia, a senior macroeconomist at PT Bank Central Asia, highlights the transformative impact of Chinese investment on Indonesia's economic landscape. Chinese investment has played a catalytic role in driving Indonesia's rapid growth trajectory over the past decade, providing the nation with invaluable opportunities for economic development.



"For example, Indonesia's economic growth slightly slowed down in 2023 compared to the year before due to the decline in commodity prices, but in terms of import and export trade volume, it was actually growing, all thanks to China," he stated.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108048641