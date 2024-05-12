1,600 People Evacuated From Vovchansk Direction Per Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are intensifying shelling of the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, and the evacuation of the population continues.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Sinegubov, in his Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is intensifying shelling of Volchansk. Our Armed Forces soldiers are fighting hard. The northern border of the Kharkiv region is the most difficult area now," the head of the regional military administration said.

Sinegubov noted that the evacuation of the population continues.

More than 4,500 residents evacuated from three districts of Kharkiv regio

"Today we have evacuated 1,600 people from the Vovchansk direction. We are continuing this work. In just three days, 5,500 people have been evacuated," said the head of the RMA.

According to him, each person receives full support - from humanitarian to legal.

As Ukrinfor reported earlier, on the morning of 12 May, Russian occupants struck residential areas of Vovchansk with guided aerial bombs. A woman died under the rubble of a house, and two men were rescued.