McDonald's intends to offer 5-dollar meals to address inflation fears

(MENAFN) In response to inflationary pressures impacting consumer spending, McDonald's, the renowned fast-food chain, is devising a strategy to entice more customers to its American outlets by offering five-dollar meals. A report published by Bloomberg on Friday outlined the company's intentions, indicating that these meals may feature popular items like the "McChicken" or "McDouble," accompanied by french fries and a beverage.



Following the announcement, McDonald's witnessed a notable uptick in its share value, with a 2.5 percent increase observed in afternoon trading sessions. The move reflects the company's proactive approach to adapting to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences.



The initiative to introduce budget-friendly meal options aligns with McDonald's broader efforts to address the impact of inflation on consumer behavior. With low-income customers showing a preference for dining at home amidst the high cost of living crisis, global fast-food chains, including McDonald's and Starbucks, have encountered challenges in attracting this demographic to their outlets. Consequently, there has been a growing emphasis on offering promotions and discounts to appeal to price-conscious consumers.



For McDonald's, which heavily relies on the patronage of low-income individuals, the slowdown in global sales growth over the past four quarters has underscored the need to revamp its offerings. By enhancing the value proposition through more affordable meal options, the company aims to stimulate demand and regain momentum in its sales performance.



The introduction of five-dollar meals represents a strategic move to cater to budget-conscious consumers while maintaining the brand's appeal and competitiveness in the fast-food market. By providing accessible and appealing meal choices, McDonald's seeks to not only attract a wider customer base but also foster loyalty and drive sustained growth in sales and profitability.

