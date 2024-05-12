Prime Minister Of Malaysia Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister of Malaysia HE Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Doha on Sunday on a state visit to the country.

HE the Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia HE Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour, and Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar HE Zamshari bin Shaharan.