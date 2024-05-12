Sharjah Chamber concludes successful participation in Annual Investment Meeting Congress 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, May 10, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) wrapped up its participation in the 13th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2024, which was convened in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from May 7 to 9 May 2024.

Held under the theme “Adapting to A Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development”, the Congress boasted an impressive lineup of participants, including over 100 ministers, city mayors, and central bank governors, in addition to 900 speakers, representatives of 11 global financial markets, and more than 12,000 visitors from over 175 countries worldwide.

In the Sharjah pavilion, the SCCI hosted strategic business meetings with high-level government officials, influential economic figures, representatives of investment entities, ambassadors, business leaders, and investors from around the world.

These sessions aimed at showcasing Sharjah’s conducive investment ecosystem, highlighting the attractive facilitation and lucrative incentives the emirate offers to investors and entrepreneurs, as well as the ongoing and upcoming investment projects across various sectors. This, in turn, reinforces the emirate’s stature as a regional hub for business and entrepreneurship.

Discussions also veered towards outlining the distinguished services the Sharjah Chamber and its affiliated institutions offer to businessmen and entrepreneurs, demonstrating the pivotal role they play in nurturing and advancing business ventures and enterprises.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, underscored the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to engaging in various economic exhibitions and forums that are aimed at driving the emirate's economy forward.

He highlighted the SCCI’s role in promoting the emirate of Sharjah as an investment powerhouse and a premier trade and economic center in the region, detailing the Chamber’s premium services tailored to private sector’s representatives and businessmen, with the aim to facilitate the establishment of their various commercial and industrial ventures.

Al Awadi further noted that the Sharjah Chamber has actively engaged in several meetings with official delegations at AIM Congress 2024, as part of its mission to promote the emirate as an attractive destination for investments.

Sharjah has witnessed continuous growth in the investment sector, successfully attracting 34 new foreign direct investment projects in the first half of 2023, totaling over AED 1.2 billion across various fields.

Al Awadi added that the Chamber has noted substantial interest from global business leaders in investing and establishing companies in Sharjah.





